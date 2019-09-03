Rhinelander renews bow hunting for deer in city limits

Hunters and property owners can apply to bow hunt or have their properties hunted for deer in Rhinelander.

Applications need to be sent to city hall by 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 13. The bow season will open on Sept. 14 and run until Jan. 5, 2020. It will be suspended during the gun deer season, muzzleloader season and Halloween. All hunters must hunt from a stand elevated at least 6 feet off the ground.

People interested in bow hunting deer within the city limits must register at the city hall at 135 S. Stevens Street, Monday – Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Bow hunters must have a valid State of Wisconsin bow license and must bring their carcass tag upon applying for the program. Hunters and hunting properties that were authorized in past years are not automatically re-registered and those interested in participating have to complete a new application for this year’s hunting season. Hunters must agree to a short waiting period after submitting an application to allow the Rhinelander Police Department to perform a criminal background check. Upon approval hunters will be admitted to the program.

The State of Wisconsin has awarded Rhinelander antlerless deer permits. Therefore, permits issued by the city are for antlerless deer only. Antlered deer may only be hunted and harvested if the hunter has their own WIDNR issued buck tag.

