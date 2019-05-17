Rhinelander police seek information on Walmart laptop thieves

The Rhinelander Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two men who allegedly stole two lap top computers from the Rhinelander Walmart during the early morning hours of April 26.

According to a release from the Wisconsin Crime Network the two men selected the lap tops, valued at more than $2,800 combined and a Walmart employee brought the computers to the register for check out. Another employee scanned the lap tops at the register when one of the suspects asked for a pack of cigarettes from behind the counter.

While the employee had their back turned, one of the suspects hit the cash tender button on the register without paying for the computers. The transaction had been completed, but no cash was exchanged. One of the suspects purchased a few small items with cash but the suspects walked out with the computers.

The suspects were travelling in dark colored 2016-2019 Chevy Malibu.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Rhinelander Police Department at 715-361-5201.

