Police looking for armed and dangerous man

Police are asking the public to help find a man they believe is armed and dangerous.

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office and the Vilas County Sheriff's Office are looking for Christopher Stanley Fralick, a 40-year-old man who was involved in a domestic violence incident in Lac Du Flambeau and later was in a high-speed chase with police.

Fralick was last seen driving a black, 2012 Jeep Liberty with Wisconsin Registration 677WYL.

If you see this vehicle or Fralick, please call 911. Any non-emergency tips can be given to the Vilas County Sheriff’s Office at 715-479-4441 or the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office at 715-361-5100.

