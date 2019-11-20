Rhinelander Police Department honors Det. Jason Weiland's memory through K9 Jason

The Rhinelander Police Department is honoring Everest Metro Police Detective Jason Weiland and his family by accepting the donation of a K-9 unit from Crossroads K-9s for Cops in Weiland's memory.

"He... knew somebody in at least every department, so it's always just fun to run into people and have them share those stories and keep those memories alive and keep his spirit alive, really about life and even police work," Kara Weiland said about her husband. "He had one of those charismatic personalities where he could make people laugh or he was really helpful."

Jason Weiland's spirit is living on, not only in the impression he left on so many people, but in a dog who also has a heart for service.

"It's, you know, one of those something, I guess, extra special about keeping his memory and honoring him and his job in the same capacity of police work, but a little bit different, and knowing that it's staying within the community, but kind of expanding it, obviously, up into Rhinelander," Kara said.

After months of training, Officer Mark Raddatz and the Rhinelander Police Department will officially accept K-9 Jason into their police force Wednesday.

"It's just an extra way for their (Ella and Anne) dad being remembered and, you know, how dedicated he was to his work, now there's kind of an extra component of a dog," Kara explained.

She said she and her daughters were honored Crossroads K9s for Cops asked to have the first K-9 unit they donated to be dedicated not only with Jason's name, but badge number 1274 too.

"For them to be remembering him everyday in their community is a really neat feeling," she said.

Crossroads K-9s for Cops plans to donated a K-9 unit to a department in need once a year. To learn more about how you can help the cause, click here.