Rhinelander Police: Man driving 102 mph crashes following high-speed chase

A 47-year-old man is facing criminal charges after he’s accused of leading deputies on chase with speed reaching 120 mph.

It happened Sunday night.

The Rhinelander Police Department said they were initially responding to a shoplifting complaint at Walmart, but prior to officer’s arrival the suspect left the store. Staff was able to provide a description of the vehicle. A Rhinelander officer observed a vehicle, believed to be the suspect vehicle, travel through the intersection on the State Hwy 17 bypass at Timber Drive. The officer attempted to initiate a stop. When the officer initiated the stop, the suspect vehicle accelerated from the area.

The vehicle continued north on State Hwy 17 out of Rhinelander. The officer continued pursuing the vehicle. In the town of Pine Lake, an Oneida County deputy became involved and assisted in the pursuit. The Vilas County Sheriff’s Office was contacted and notified of the pursuit that was going north and may enter their county. A Vilas County deputy subsequently positioned a squad in the south bound lane of State Hwy 17 and deployed a tire deflation device in the north bound lane.

The suspect vehicle then attempted to get around the stop sticks at a high rate of speed and left the roadway, crashing into a wooded area.

Authorities identified the driver as Kevin Block, 47. He was transported to an area hospital, then airlifted to a Wausau hospital.

Investigators said Block has a nationwide warrant in Michigan.

The case is under investigation by the Rhinelander Police Department and criminal charges are expected to be referred to the Oneida County District Attorney’s Office.

