Rhinelander McDonald's employee tests positive for coronavirus

A spokesman for McDonald’s in Rhinelander has confirmed an employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

Bob Reed, Regional Director of Operations said McDonald's was notified by the health department that the employee had tested positive. The store closed Thursday to do a deep cleaning, but has since reopened.

A statement from the ownership group states:

“Our highest priority is to protect the health and well-being of our employees and customers. We recently learned that an employee at our restaurant in Rhinelander has tested positive for the coronavirus and is currently under medical care.



We closed the restaurant to conduct a thorough sanitization procedure as well as notify local public health authorities. Additionally, we worked closely with Oneida County Public Health Department to identify and reach out to all restaurant staff who had been in close contact with the employee who contracted the virus. These employees have been asked to self-quarantine at home for 14 days to ensure they remain healthy before returning to work.



We have been in contact with the employee and are providing support during this time. Our people are the heart and soul of the McDonald’s family. We are keeping this employee in our thoughts for a fast and full recovery.” – Steve Kilian, Jr., McDonald’s Owner/Operator

No other details about the patient have been released.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports Oneida County has five confirmed cases.

