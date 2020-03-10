Rhinelander city administrator charged with misconduct

Rhinelander City Administrator Daniel Guild, 40, was formally charged Tuesday with misconduct in office.

It's the latest move in an investigation that has honed in on a potentially-tampered letter released as part of an open records request, and a missing personnel file for a now-terminated city employee.

According to a news release, the arrest was the result of an open records request complaint from the Northwoods River News and subsequent serving of two state search warrants for misconduct in office and tampering with public records.

Oneida County Sheriff's Department Chief Deputy Dan Hess told NewsChannel 7 on Monday no one else at city hall is under investigation after a months-long review of digital and paper evidence seized during the November search of Rhinelander City Hall, where investigators recovered multiple flash drives, tablets, phones, and paper documents.

Rhinelander city council will convene in special session Friday evening to discuss potential action regarding city administrator Guild’s contract.

Guild is free on a $5,000 signature bond.

