Rhinelander City Administrator placed on paid administrative leave

Friday night, the Rhinelander Common Council decided to place City Administrator Daniel Guild on paid administrative leave through March 30th.

Rhinelander city admin. Daniel Guild, 40 (left). Rhinelander City Council on March 9, 2020 (WSAW Photo)

Guild was arrested Monday after a year-long investigation into potentially tampered with documents released in an open records request.

The council debated for about five minutes before a 5-2 vote that prompted the members to go into a closed session.

They remained in that closed session for nearly 90 minutes.

Councilman Lee Emmer made the argument that the public has a right to hear what is discussed.

But, after City Attorney Steve Sorensen informed the council he would not be able to provide legal advice regarding the case in an open session, the vote to go into a closed session was made.

There were several community members present at the meeting, some that were in support of both the City of Rhinelander and Guild.

"There's a resounding echo from everybody that I know, that is saying that there are really good things going on down here in Rhinelander and they're very thankful for the people that are trying to do good for all of us," Zach Arneson said.

"I would hope that you would retain Daniel in the position he's in if that's possible. I don't know if you can do that or not but I would hope so because I don't think the man has done enough to have stirred what's going on," Bill Liebert said.

Guild faces a felony count of misconduct in office and failure to perform a known duty.

Mayor Chris Frederickson said that while he is happy with Guild's work, his arrest is cause for concern.

"Anytime a member of my staff is arrested, I'm concerned. It's not my job to know exactly what that is because a lot of it was on computer which is done not necessarily on your eye or anything else, so that'll be up to the court," Frederickson said.

Guild is out on bail.

He was not present at Friday's special session.

