Rhinelander City Administrator, Daniel Guild, arrested

Rhinelander City Administrator Daniel Guild was arrested Monday morning and is expected to be charged with tampering with public records and misconduct in public office.

Guild, 40, is expected make his first court appearance Tuesday. He remains in the Oneida County Jail.

According to a news release, the arrest was the result of an open records request complaint from the Northwoods River News and subsequent execution of two state search warrants that were executed Nov. 21, 2019 at Rhinelander City Hall located at 135 South Stevens Street.

Oneida County Sheriff’s Detectives along with Detectives from Price County Sheriff’s Office, Vilas County Sheriff’s Office, Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, and Wisconsin Department of Justice – Digital Forensics Support assisted in this investigation. The Oneida County District Attorney’s Office will be handling the prosecution of this case.

