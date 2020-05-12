Rhinelander City Council terminates contract with administrator accused of records tampering

The Rhinelander City Council voted Monday to terminate the contract with Administrator Daniel Guild.

City Council President Ryan Rossing explained to NewsChannel in an email the council has not discussed how to permanently fill the administrator position. Guild was hired in September 2018.

An attorney for the city tells NewsChannel 7 Mayor Chris Frederickson continues to serve as the acting administrator.

Guild, 40, is charged with misconduct in office. Charges were filed in March after an investigation into misconduct and records tampering that lasted more than a year.

Guild is expected to learn June 11 if his case will head to trial. He’s free on a $5,000 signature bond.