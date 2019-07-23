Rhine River Cruise with Jeff Thelen in August 2020

Jeff Thelen and Holiday Vacations cordially invites NewsChannel 7 viewers to join Jeff in August 2020, to enjoy a trip to Amsterdam and a cruise on the Rhine River.

The Rhine River Cruise (August 9th to the 20th, 2020) will begin in beautiful Amsterdam before cruising the scenic Rhine aboard the Amadeus Silver Three. The privately chartered vessel offers spacious cabins and delicious cuisine. Sail along the scenic Middle Rhine where castles are perched on bluffs and vineyards cascade to the river. Explore the sights of Cologne and historic Heidelburg on our way to beautiful Lucerne Switzerland.