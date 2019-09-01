Returning students move into UW-Stevens Point

Returning students at UW-Stevens Point moved into their new dorms Sunday, along with some new students.

They packed up their futons and mini fridges into bins and got settled into one of 13 dorms.

Some sophomores returned to be pointer pals and help freshmen get settled in their new homes.

"Last year, I was very stressed, but now when I'm a pointer pal, I can help the freshmen ease some of those nerves so it's not as stressful for them,” said Pointer Pal and sophomore Brandi Van Pay.

About 1,000 students are moving into the dorms this year. Most people are required to live on campus their freshman and sophomore years, and have the option to move into apartment-style suites as upperclassmen.