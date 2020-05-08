Retiring teachers missing out on final goodbye's

Three Central Wisconsin teachers are calling it a career, sooner than expected.

"It's hard not seeing the kids."

"It's not the way one wants to retire."

"The closure part is definitely missing."

Those are just a few of the thoughts expressing teachers' feelings.

Linda Ellenbecker's 23rd and final year in Athens went way off-script. But she's taken it all in stride.

"I was never afraid of technology, so that wasn't the scary part," said Ellenbecker. "I worry about what the kids are thinking at home."

Steve Heinrich has spent 31 of his 35 year career at Wausau East. Before the pandemic, he left the door open for a 36th year.

"This kind of hit home a little bit. Put things in perspective and made my decision a little easier," Heinrich said.

Though he'll leave the classroom behind, Coach Heinrich's baseball career will go extra innings, returning for a 31st season in 2021.

"If I were not able to coach next year, would I have rescinded my retirement? Would I have pulled that back and said, hey lets do this one more year," Heinrich wondered.

Todd Felch spent time as an assistant under Heinrich at East before taking over the Mosinee softball program for 14 years, winning the last 12 conference titles.

"Last year we finished 22-1, and you look at it at the end of last year and go, OK there's always next year," Felch said. "You know, there isn't always next year."

In a short amount of time, all three have come to terms that their teaching careers are over. No face-to-face goodbye's, no retirement party. The final chapter written by COVID-19.

"Not being able to say thank you," Heinrich said.

"This will always be my second home," Ellenbecker said, pointing toward the school building.

"I kind of just wanted to fade away. So it was kind of the perfect way to do that," Felch said with a laugh.

Mrs. Ellenbecker says she doesn't want to work 40 hours anymore, but has a few good years left to purse other interests.

Coach Heinrich will continue to coach on a year-to-year basis.

Coach Felch will call the Smoky Mountains in East Tennessee home, while he and his wife tour the country in an RV.