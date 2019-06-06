Retired priest, convicted sex offender to be released in Gleason

A retired priest convicted of sexual misconduct in Wisconsin is scheduled to be released from prison and will live in Gleason.

Eighty-year-old David Malsch was convicted of child enticement in 1993 and served six years. In 2001, Malsch was sent a home for troubled priests in Missouri. In 2003, federal authorities searched Malsch's room there and found 28 photos of child porn.

Malsch had been a priest at churches in Tomahawk and Rhinelander.

He’s scheduled to be released June 19.

Gleason is 15 miles northeast of Merrill.