Retired Packers great Jordy Nelson visits patients at Bellin Hospital

Green Bay Packers legend Jordy Nelson spread some green and gold cheer to patients at a Green Bay hospital.

Jordy was in town this week to officially retire as a Green Bay Packer. During his visit to Green Bay, he spent time with patients at Bellin Hospital.

"Officially retired but never retiring, the incomparable @JordyRNelson stopped by Bellin Hospital Wednesday to spread some cheer to patients and staff. No. 87, thanks for the memories! You’ll always be a part of our team. #GoPackGo," reads a tweet from Bellin.

Bellin posted photos of the visit and gave permission to Action 2 News to share them. They feature some of the biggest smiles you'll see!

Nelson played 10 seasons (2008-17) in Green Bay. He signed a one-day contract Tuesday to retire from the NFL in a Packers jersey.

He is one of the greatest receivers in Packers history, ranking second in touchdowns and third in receptions. He's also the only player in Packers history to score 13 or more touchdowns in three separate seasons.

Nelson said becoming a Packer was the perfect fit for him and his wife, Emily.

"Green Bay was a big city to us from where we grew up, but obviously still had the Midwest people, the rural area, and allowed us to be comfortable and didn't have overwhelming transition of going to a ginormous city where we would kind of get lost in it," says Nelson.

