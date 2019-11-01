Retired Adams County Sheriff Lily Serles passes away at 93

Retired Adams County Sheriff Lily Marie Serles passed away last week, the office announced Friday. She was 93.

Serles served two terms as Adams County Sheriff, from 1960-1961 and from 1966-1967.

Serles was born July 6, 1926 in Big Flats, Wisconsin to Joseph and Mary Kulmatycki, according to Roseberry's Funeral Home.

She graduated from Adams-Friendship High School in 1943, and later married Frank B. Serles on Nov. 14, 1946 in Adams, Wisconsin. They had three children which they raised in Adams County.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a private funeral is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Roseberry's Funeral Home in Friendship, Wis.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office Honor Guard will provide casket watch for the service.

In lieu of flowers, Roseberry’s Funeral Home asks that donations be sent to pay funeral expenses and the memorial fund in Lily’s honor to Andrew Fuller, at 104 West 5th Street, Marshfield, Wisconsin 54449.



