Restoration crews busy after heavy rainfall

With all of the rainfall that happened over Father’s Day weekend, many homeowners dealt with water damage, which kept the restoration crews busy.

With everything from water intrusion to sump pump failures at people’s homes, it leaves a mess that needs to be cleaned up.

"You never know when mother nature is going to whip up a storm and once that happens the phone starts ringing," North Star Restoration Services Jay Cricks said. “All hands on deck so to say, so everybody’s working today.”

Over the past weekend, North Star Restoration had nine water damage calls while K-Tech restoration saw around 20 different houses with water damage, and they’re all still working hard in the aftermath.

"When you have a large rush like this, every job can take from two to eight hours so people with limited crews out there they're trying to get to you as fast as they can," K-Tech Restoration Services President Craig Kersemeier said.

Kersemeier and Cricks said the best thing to do to prevent water damage is to check your sump pump regularly and to have a battery backup in case the electricity goes out.

If you do have a flooding problem in your home, it’s vital to take care of the issue before it’s too late.

"People believe that it's just the water that's in the carpet and they'd be surprised to know that for every hour that the water is sitting there, it can go up to an inch or so into your drywall or your paneling or things like so we dry the complete structure," Kersemeier said.

Other issues that could occur include electrical problems, damage to any items, and even some of the water could be sewage or animal waste, so it’s key to periodically check your sump pump.

If you do have a flooding problem, it’s important to remember to remove any valuables, bail any visible water, and ultimately call a professional restoration company to solve your problem.