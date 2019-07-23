Restoration and clean-up continue following storms in Langlade County

Many areas across the state are continuing to suffer the brunt of this weekend's storms. In the northwoods many remain without power and water as crews continue to work on lines.

It may be several days or weeks before things go back to normal. Near Pickerel, NewsChannel's drone captured acres of downed trees.

Chief Deputy for Langlade County Sheriff's Office Dan Bauknecht says they are shifting past the health and human safety part of recovery efforts and working with local municipalities to help assist with clean up.

“We're trying to still assess damage and making sure everyone is checked on. People are going on several days without power, have medical needs, people need water. So we are still trying to assess where there is great need and assess those,” Bauknecht said.

As of 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, 2,473 WPS customers remained without power in Pearson, 1,746 in Pickerel, 360 in Antigo, 279 in White Lake, 158 in Elcho, 121 in Summit Lake, and 50 in Bryant.

Baukecht says there were no reports of injuries or deaths as a result of the storms in Langlade County.

They are trying to help everyone so he is encouraging people to be patient as they work out the needs of local communities.

He is also asks residents to report storm damage to 2-1-1 right away.

An EF-1 tornado was confirmed Friday west of Pelican Lake. Wind speeds were estimated around 100 mph. Pelican Lake is north of Elcho.

