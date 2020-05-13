Restaurants, bars look to reopen safely

Bar and restaurant owners across the state are now tasked with preparing their businesses to reopen following the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s 4-3 ruling that the Safer at Home extension was unlawful and could not be enforced.

Empty booths at R.D.'s Diner in Stevens Point. Owner Ryan Drifka tells NewsChannel 7 they plan to reopen Friday, May 15. (WSAW photo)

While some counties and municipalities are ordering their own Safer at Home extension, officials in both Marathon and Portage County have not made such a mandate, meaning small businesses including bars and restaurants are able to reopen.

Wisconsin Assembly Majority Leader Rep. Jim Steineke took to twitter Wednesday night saying quote, “If you’re a biz owner that was closed, the Supreme Court ruled the order was unlawful & is unenforceable. You can open, but do so respecting CDC guidance. Show the Gov that there doesn’t need to be business closures to ensure safety, b/c biz will take precautions on their own."

The guidance from the CDC, Rep. Steineke referred to, includes routine cleaning, social distancing, employees staying home when sick and the use of cloth face masks.

Ryan Drifka owns R.D.’s Diner in Stevens Point. He said that he and his staff have been preparing to safely reopen.

“We’re all going over everything to make sure we have the safest place possible when we open up,” said Drifka. “6-foot distancing of course; probably going to have every other booth occupied. People can’t sit at the counters because it will be too close; have to do every third stool. Going to have to wash down the menus or give them paper menus, disposable ones.”

Drifka says with the decision made with so little notice, they plan to continue just ordering carryout Thursday with the plan of opening for dine-in customers on Friday.

Other establishments are taking even longer, wanting to make sure they have everything in place to keep employees and customers safe.

“We don’t have a big dining area. We have a bar and two tables,” explained Erica Neterval, a cook and bartender at Bob and Randy’s in Wausau. “Until we figure out how to safely space the bar stools, how to safely protect the customers from the bartenders, bartenders from the customers, we have no idea how to go about it. Once they give us the guidelines as to what pertains to us specifically, then we can start to figure out our plan of attack.”

Both Drifka and Neterval expressed how thankful they were to their customers for staying loyal and supporting them during challenging times.

“If it wasn’t for my local customers and all the great people that have shown us support, I wouldn’t be able to open back up,” Drifka said.

“We miss you too” Neterval said to the customers ready to come back. “We want to keep you safe and we want to keep ourselves safe.”

Both R.D.’s Diner and Bob and Randy’s are still offering carry-out options.

