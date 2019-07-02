"Restaurant: Impossible" to shoot show next week in Tomahawk

The Food Network's “Restaurant: Impossible” is looking for volunteers to help remodel a Tomahawk restaurant.

The show, which includes Chef Robert Irvine and a crew saving restaurants with just $10,000, will be at Besse’s on Clear Lake July 10 through 12. The show is looking for volunteers for painting, constructing, remodeling, cleaning, decorating, and more alongside Irvine's renovation team. Officials say they are looking for skilled contractors, electricians, plumbers, upholsters', and painters, but welcome all skill sets.

Meals will be provided to volunteers. Volunteers must be 18 years old or older, must sign an appearance release at the site, and must wear work clothes without logos and sneakers/boots.

Those wishing to help must email volunteer@restaurantimpossiblevolunteers.com by Friday, July 5 at with your preferred day(s), full name, email address, cell number and skill set/ related profession Use the following subject line: 1507 WI Volunteer

