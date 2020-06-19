Advertisement

Response to Supreme Court’s DACA decision

(WSAW)
By Emerson Lehmann
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 9:45 PM CDT
Tony Gonzalez isn’t a DREAMER himself, but he’s a proud advocate for the Hispanic community, many of whom have benefited from the DACA program here in central Wisconsin.

“There are nearly 700,000 people breathing a sigh of relief today because of this decision, which doesn’t fix DACA, it was simply procedural because something was not done right,” Gonzalez said. “It kicks the can down the road for the next administration, whichever one it is, and there’s a plea for that administration, whoever it is, to really look at things the right way and make these people American citizens; 6,600 of them here in Wisconsin.”

Gonzalez hesitated to call

a win, saying that will come when the individuals that apply for DACA become U.S. citizens.

“This grants them temporary relief, but it still doesn’t address the main issue of getting these people with a stable situation in the country,” Gonzalez said. “These are people that came to the United States before age 16; they were brought here by their parents. We still have to address how do we give something permanent to these people? A number of them have served in the U.S. military and yet do not have U.S. citizenship.”

Gonzalez encourages voters to reach out to their legislators to find out where they stand on the issue involving DACA.

“Make them realize that their farms, their neighbors, and everything is full of people that are DACA, that have been working, that are part of their community,” explained Gonzalez. “They’re dating their daughter, dating their son; they are individuals that don’t know any other country but America. This is their country; this is where they’ve been raised; this is where they love and they do the Pledge of Allegiance like you and I do.”

President Trump was critical of the Supreme Court's decision today.

He tweeted, “The recent Supreme Court decisions, not only on DACA, Sanctuary Cities, Census, and others, tell you only one thing, we need NEW JUSTICES of the Supreme Court. If the Radical Left Democrats assume power, your Second Amendment, Right to Life, Secure Borders, and Religious Liberty, among many other things, are OVER and GONE!”

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has pledged to send Congress proposed legislation to make DACA and the protections the program offers permanent his first day in office.

“This particular group was very vetted,” added Gonzalez. “They were not able to make any use of federal funds for anything, they had to maintain work, they had stayed out of trouble, they had to be studying. They’ve been vetted already, they’ve behaved. They’ve done everything to prove they want to be an American and they deserve that this legislature does something to make sure that they do become American citizens.”

