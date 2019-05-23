Resolution proposed to recognize Indigenous Peoples' Day

Indigenous Peoples' Day is already recognized in Wausau. But there's a push to get it acknowledged by Marathon County.

At the county board meeting Thursday, Tricia Zunker, Associate Justice for the Ho-Chunk Nation Supreme Court, was part of the open discussion about the resolution.

The resolution will go to a vote next Tuesday.

"It's important to recognize Indigenous Peoples' Day," said Zunker, "to recognize the rich cultures and diversity that different tribal members, tribal nations bring to the greater community."

Zunker says if it passes, the next step is to take it to the state level.

The second Monday of October will be proclaimed as Ingigenous Peoples' Day in Wausau, after it was passed by Mayor Mielke last November.