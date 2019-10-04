Residents return home following fire, gas leak scare

Residents on Fullmer Street can now return home following Thursday’s fire and gas leak investigation that caused four multi-unit apartment complexes and two homes to be evacuated.

According to the Everest Metro Police Department, the fire is connected to a shooting on Grand Avenue in Wausau that left one 52-year-old woman dead, a 60-year-old man in critical condition, and a 70-year-old woman in stable condition.

“They are working on getting power restored to the apartment complexes and the gas services to the complex,” stated Captain Shane Heilmann with the Everest Metro Police Department. “Residents can access their home and their garages. The scene has been deemed safe by law enforcement.”

For roughly 30 hours residents were displaced due to the investigation. The suspect in the shooting, 64-year-old Henry West, lived at the Lakeview Apartments on Fullmer Street and was in the process of being evicted. He remains at the Marathon County Jail on a $1 million cash bond.

Investigators say the fire started in the nearby garage behind his apartment unit before the shooting less than a mile away at the Pine Grove Cemetery. The shooter worked at the cemetery back in 2012.

“We didn’t know what to expect,” said Keith Syring, the owner of Riverside Rental and Bait Shop. “We first saw smoke rising and we knew it was some type of fire. We were told to lock our doors because of the shooter but then we were asked to vacate because of a possible gas explosion due to the gas leak.”

Police are asking those in the area to keep their eyes and ears open for anything suspicious and to report any conversations they had with the suspected shooter if it could help the case.

It’s unclear how the gas leak started at this time.