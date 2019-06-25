Residents on McIntosh Street worry about speeding, inattentive drivers

A major detour route in Wausau is causing concerns for residents.

Mcintosh Street runs parallel to the closed portion of Townline Road which will be closed until November. Residents that live on the street have been complaining about extra traffic and vehicles speeding.

Wausau Police say they have increased patrols but that this is a good reminder for drivers to slow down. "There is significantly more traffic so with the increase in traffic you have to be aware of pedestrians. On Mcintosh there are actually three different speed limits going from 45-35-25 as you're coming in from Camp Phillips. You have to watch your speed so you don't end up going 10-20 mph over the speed limit," explained Officer Brady Copas, Wausau Police Department.

Townline Road should reopen this November.