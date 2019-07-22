Residents in Wisconsin Rapids going on day 3 with no power

More than 1,600 people in Wisconsin Rapids are without power.

The majority of the city's power is generated through Wisconsin Rapids Water Works and Lighting commission. Their system suffered damaged to a major transmission line which is why the company is telling residents to prepare to be without power for some time.

During severe storms over the weekend, strong winds toppled hundreds of trees. Utility crews report 300 trees down just on power lines alone. While clean-up crews work tirelessly to clear debris and restore power, another crew is appeasing powerless customers in the meantime.

Monday fast food restaurants around the city were packed with people looking for a hot meal. The McDonald's in the area was so busy, at times the drive-thru line almost stretched into the street.

Watch the video to see how residents are coping on what, for most, is Day 3 with no power. Wisconsin Rapids Mayor Zach Vruwink said 28 utility municipalities are helping the city get things back up and running.