Republicans introduce bill limiting fire foam use

Two Republican lawmakers from northeastern Wisconsin are introducing a bill that would limit the use of fire-fighting foam that contains pollutants.

Fire extinguisher on flame background.

Rep. John Nygren and Sen. Rob Cowles' proposal would allow the use of foam that contains polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, only in emergency fire-fighting or fire prevention operations. Testing facilities could use the foam only if they have appropriate containment measures.

Wisconsin health officials say research suggests PFAS can reduce fertility, increase the risk of high blood pressure in pregnant women and lower birth weights.

State Department of Natural Resources records show Marinette-based Tyco Fire Products discovered its fire training facility was contaminated with PFAS in 2013. The company started distributing bottled water to residents whose private wells may have been affected in December 2017