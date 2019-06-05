Republicans considering $10 registration increase

Some republican state senators want to use 133-million-dollars in budget reserves to pay for road repairs. But they don't have a deal with their GOP counterparts in the assembly.

That means it might not win approval by the joint finance committee. But they're still hopeful for a deal.

"We're going to sit down, we're going to negotiate an agreement and we're hopeful this will be part of the agreement where we take some of this surplus and dedicate it to the first mile here in Wisconsin," said Minocqua state senator Tom Tiffany.

Last week senate majority leader Scott Fitzgerald said senate republicans will not raise the gas tax, which is in governor Tony Evers' proposal.

Today the GOP says it may propose a $10 increase to the state's 75-dollar registration fee.