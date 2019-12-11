Republican legislators introduce bill in Assembly to legalize medical marijuana

Representative Mary Felzkowski (R-Irma) and Senator Kathy Bernier (R-Chippewa Falls) introduced a bill Wednesday in the Assembly to create a medical marijuana program in Wisconsin for patients with certain medical conditions.

According to a news release, the bill creates the framework for a program that tightly regulates the cultivation, processing, testing, and dispensing of medical marijuana to ensure patients have legal, safe, and reliable access to a consistent product without breaking the law to obtain it.

It would be managed by a newly created Medical Marijuana Regulatory Commission of legislative and gubernatorial appointees.

Under the bill, patients with certain medical conditions would receive medical marijuana recommendations from participating medical professionals, gaining them access to a medical marijuana card through the Commission.

This legislation is now available for lawmakers to sign on as co-sponsors to indicate support the bill. The authors hope to receive a public hearing in January of next year.

In September, a similar bill was introduced in the Senate. Senator Patrick Testin (R-Stevens Point) is one of three Wisconsin legislators that introduced a bill to legalize medical marijuana.

Last fall, close to one million Wisconsin voters in 16 different counties and two cities, in both red and blue parts of the state, spoke loudly and clearly in support of medical marijuana.

