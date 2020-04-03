Republican leaders reject special session on election change

Republican leaders are rejecting Democratic Governor Tony Evers' call for a special legislative session.

He wants them to change Wisconsin's spring election next Tuesday to an all mail-in vote to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

But Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald said this in a joint statement.

"...If the governor had legitimate concerns, we could have come to a bipartisan solution weeks ago...

The only bipartisan discussion we've had was to ensure the election would continue safely and to maximize the opportunity to vote absentee."

...Unfortunately, it's this type of feckless leadership Wisconsin has come to expect of the governor in the face of this crisis."

Our sister station in Madison says the special session is still on the schedule tomorrow.