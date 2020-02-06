Republican candidates for the 7th Congressional District debate ahead of special election

Thursday, the republican candidates for the 7th Congressional District went head to head sharing their stance on a wide array of topics important to north central Wisconsin voters.

The live debate took place over the airwaves at Wisconsin Public Radio in Wausau with Shereen Siewert and Robin Washington moderating. Candidates were asked questions by moderators and listeners, each was given a minute to answer the same question and 30 seconds to follow up after the other candidate's response.

State Sen. Tom Tiffany and Jason Church are on the ballot for the special election for former Congressman Sean Duffy's seat after he resigned last fall. The election will take place Feb. 18. The democratic candidates, Tricia Zunker and Lawrence Dale debated at Wisconsin Public Radio in the same format last week.

You can listen to the full debate by clicking here.