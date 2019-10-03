Republican Sen. Johnson OK with China investigating Bidens

Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson says he sees nothing wrong with U.S. investigators asking for assistance from the Ukraine and China to look into former Democratic Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter.

President Donald Trump on Thursday called on China to investigate Biden. Trump also affirmed the approach he made in private to Ukraine's president that has led to the impeachment investigation by the House.

Johnson told reporters that it's "perfectly appropriate" for American law enforcement agencies to enlist the help of other countries to investigate the Bidens.

Joe Biden is a leading Democratic candidate for president. Trump is calling for investigations despite no evidence of wrongdoing.

Johnson is chairman of the Senate Homeland Security Committee.