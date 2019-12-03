Republican, Democratic primaries to be held in 7th Congressional race

A Republican and Democratic primary election will be held for the 7th Congressional race.

The Wisconsin Election Commission reports Lawrence Dale and Tricia Zunker both received enough signatures. Dale and Zunker are running as democrats. And Sen. Tom Tiffany will face Jason Church in the republican primary race.

Michael Opela did not receive enough signatures.

Gov. Tony Evers has set special election dates of February 18 (primary) and May 12 (general special election) for the 7th Congressional district, after Republican representative Sean Duffy stepped down Sept. 23, citing complications his ninth child.

