Representative Mary Felzkowski announces bid for State Senate

State Representative Mary Felzkowski (R-Irma) announced she’ll run for for the 12th State Senate District.

Felzkowski is currently a representative in Assembly for District 35.

“My family’s roots run deep in the Northwoods where I have lived my entire life and learned the meaning of hard work and common-sense decision-making,” said Felzkowski. “I’m proud to come from a line of small business owners and will continue to work hard to ensure our area sees prosperity and growth today, and in the future.”

Rep. Felzkowski has served two terms on Joint Finance Committee, and currently serves on the Assembly Committees for Forestry, Parks and Outdoor Recreation, Sporting Heritage and Health. She is a member of the Paper Caucus, Rural Wisconsin Initiative, and was elected by her colleagues to serve as Assistant Majority Leader of the Assembly Republican Caucus.

A news release states she is a lifetime member of the National Rifle Association, the former president of Tomahawk Main Street, the former president of Tomahawk Child Care, board member of the National Alliance for Insurance Education and Research, and a member of the Tomahawk Regional Chamber of Commerce and Professional Insurance Agents of Wisconsin.

Senator Tom Tiffany currently serves District 12. He is now running for Congress.