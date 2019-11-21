Report shows parents the toys that made the naughty list this year

The Trouble is Toyland report comes out every year by the Wisconsin Public Interest Research Group Foundation for the past 34 years. It gives parents a guide to protect kids from dangers like toxins, choking hazards and privacy problems.

This year's report focuses on hidden toxins and hazards and recalled toys still for sale. Those include Innocheer's Kids Musical Instrument Set and V-tech's Musical Elephant Shaker. Both were recalled more than a year ago. Ubbi Connecting Bath Toys and hundreds of thousands of wooden vehicles sold by Target were recalled earlier this year for choking risks.

In the last year, toys and other children's products containing toxins found for sale, which is a risk parents can't see. Two kids' musical instruments had illegal levels of lead. Cadmium levels were above the legal limit in children's jewelry, and boron was found in the DIY 3-pack of Rainbow Cosmic Slime Shakers, that contained 75 times the European Union standard.

Parents can also recognize dangers just by looking at them. Uninflated balloons poses the risk of suffocation. If toys have loud sounds, it can hurt a child's hearing. And sculpture kits or puzzles with powerful magnets can seriously injure children if they ingest it

"Toy safety has improved over the last three decades but dangerous and toxic toys are still available on the market so that means parents have to be vigilant to protect their kids from these hazards," said Peter Skopec, from the Wisconsin Public Interest Research Group Foundation.

An easy way to tell if a toy or toy part is a choking hazard is by using a toilet paper roll. If it fits through it, it's too small and should be kept away from younger children.

According to newly released data from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, 226,000 kids went to the emergency room with toy-related injuries last year.

The Toy Association released the following statement on the report. It emphasizes the standards for toys before they are released to the public.

"The group mentions several items that are not toys, such as: children's jewelry and musical instruments, magnets, and balloons. These products are not subject to the same rigorous standards as toys -- and including them under a "toy" safety headline deliberately misleads parents and undermines the toy industry's deep and ongoing commitment to safety."