Green Co. Sheriff: 2 injured in plane crash

Two people are injured after a plane went down in Green County on Tuesday afternoon.

The pilot of the plane used a cellular phone to call the Rock County 911 Center and report their plane had crashed in an unknown field at 12:20 p.m., according to the Green County Sheriff's Office.

Using GPS tracking, the location of the call was determined to be from a farm field along County Highway FF, east of Balls Mill Road, between Monroe and Albany, according to the Green County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies, along with ambulances from Green County EMS and Albany EMS, were dispatched to the scene, as were Albany Fire Department personnel. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) was contacted and personnel were dispatched out of Milwaukee to respond to the crash.

The pilot and an occupant are injured but do not have life-threatening injuries, according to the Green County Sheriff's Office.

Information regarding where the plane departed from or was heading to, what kind of plane it was that crashed and how the plane crashed are all unknown at this time.

The Green County Sheriff's Office plans to release more information regarding the crash later Tuesday or Wednesday morning.