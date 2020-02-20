Report identifies issues to be addressed to achieve prosperity in Portage Co.

After the Portage County Business Council released its Prosperity 2040 report earlier in February, officials identified seven issues they hope to improve throughout the next two decades.

“Our society is focused on right now, but we need to look at what’s ahead and what we need to work on,” stated Executive Director of Portage County Business Council, Todd Kuckkahn.

The report was designed to measure how prosperous the county is for current residents and areas that could be improved. Kuckkahn says the county is ahead of other counties on many levels, but more could be done.

“What we plan to do is to have annual meetings moving forward and get people back together again and see what progress was made each year moving forward,” added Kuckkahn.

Kuckkahn says diversifying funding for environmental needs, increasing opportunities for residents to live healthy lifestyles, attracting and retaining young people to the area and funding infrastructure are some of the goals the county will work on.

“When we were finished – there weren’t any great surprises. We all know roads are challenging. So we spent time with our government leaders talking about roads and how we can help the community understand the need,” included Kuckkahn.

It took more than a year to gather the results after holding several community discussions. You can read the full report HERE