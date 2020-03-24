Report: Packers expected to sign WR Funchess

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Devin Funchess during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW)-- Aaron Rodgers will likely have a big target in his arsenal for 2020.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Packers are expected to sign free agent receiver Devin Funchess.

Funchess is 6'4, 225 lbs and a former 2nd round pick out of Michigan.

He spent his first 4 seasons with Carolina where he had 161 catches for 2,233 and 21 TD. His best season was 2017, with 63 receptions, 840 yards, 8 TD.

He missed most of 2019 with the Colts because of a fractured clavicle suffered in the season opener.

 