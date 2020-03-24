Report: Packers expected to sign WR Funchess

Aaron Rodgers will likely have a big target in his arsenal for 2020.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Packers are expected to sign free agent receiver Devin Funchess.

Funchess is 6'4, 225 lbs and a former 2nd round pick out of Michigan.

He spent his first 4 seasons with Carolina where he had 161 catches for 2,233 and 21 TD. His best season was 2017, with 63 receptions, 840 yards, 8 TD.

He missed most of 2019 with the Colts because of a fractured clavicle suffered in the season opener.