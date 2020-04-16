Rep. Ron Kind proposes five action Family Farm Rescue Plan

Thursday, Rep. Ron Kind announced his five action Family Farm Rescue Plan.

Kind says during the past two years, Wisconsin has lost an average of two dairy farms a day.

With COVID-19 reducing the amount of dairy intake across the state, Kind announced a plan that does not require any new legislation or new funding.

Some of the actions include purchasing excess food supply for food banks, ensuring farmers qualify for small business relief programs, and using Commodity Credit Corporation funds to support family farms.

"All of these are steps that the Administration can take today if they choose and that's why I think it's so critical that we get out and start doing something," Kind said. "Even if some of these fail, let's try something else. Now is not the time for inaction."

Kind says he will continue to work with US Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue and the Administration on this plan.