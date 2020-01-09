Rep. Kulp not seeking re-election

Republican State Representative Bob Kulp says he will not seek re-election after 2020. Kulp has been in his position with the Wisconsin State Assembly, representing District 69, since December 2013. Kulp was first elected to the chamber in a special election on November 19, 2013.

With 7 children and 10 grandchildren, Kulp says, "my family and my faith has also taken a bigger slice of my consciousness recently, and I look forward to dedicating even more time there."

Kulp released the following statement on Thursday afternoon:

I will not be running for re-election in 2020.

It has been one of the great honors of my lifetime to serve my friends and neighbors in the State Assembly and to represent the 69th District. I’ve enjoyed doing that for six years. I’ve learned a lot personally, grown in every human way imaginable, but now it’s time to make way for someone new to bring their best to this job.

I never set out to make this a “career”, and have always had a great admiration for public servants who knew when to step back and let others pick up the torch. I have no doubt that the 69th District will continue to be represented by someone who reflects its values.

My family and my faith has also taken a bigger slice of my consciousness recently, and I look forward to dedicating even more time there. My business, which has been successfully led by my dedicated and effective management team, will also see more of me. I’m looking forward to taking those things closest to me to the next level!

I have nearly one year left in this current term, and I expect to finish as strong and I will continue to intercede and advocate on behalf of the people in the 69th Assembly District until January 2021!