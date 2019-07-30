Rep. Krug wants disaster declaration from Adams County for ongoing flooding issue

State lawmakers, officials, and local authorities attended a crowded town meeting in Big Flats Monday evening to address the town’s ongoing flooding problem. Officials tell NewsChannel 7 that about 250 people were in attendance, and agencies represented included the DOT, DNR and Adams County, as well as a UW climatologist.

“Big Flats has been the most persistent, the most chronic over the course of the last three years,” Republican representative Scott Krug said of the flooding.

Krug tells us that a major first step at this time is getting more involvement from Adams County officials. “We didn’t have as big of a turnout from county folks as we wanted last night,” he noted. “The disaster declaration is something we have to get from the county as soon as we possibly can. It’s not just a town problem anymore; this is a giant swath of the county,” noting that areas of Rome, Preston, Monroe and other parts of the county were experiencing the same issue.

Philip Campanella, a resident of Big Flats, told NewsChannel 7 earlier in July that he had contacted the county’s emergency management, and had been told that the issue had to be dealt with by Big Flats officials. NewsChannel 7 has reached out to Jane Gervais, the director for Adams County Emergency Management, for comment, and will update this article if provided.

Krug described the mood of some residents at Monday’s meeting as initially “rightfully angry”. “There’s plenty of folks in there that just didn’t want to hear too much of anything until we started getting into the information a little bit, and talking about what we can do,” he said. “As it progressed, I think the mood changed in the room from anger to, you know, really grasping the concept of what we’re there for.”

While the meeting focus was to get everyone in the same place to exchange relevant information, Krug says they were able to start brainstorming some solutions as well. A key point that emerged from the information gathering was to pinpoint Dead Horse Creek as a trouble area for water flow.

“It helped us develop a little path along the Dead Horse Creek where we know that there’s a lot less flow than there should be right now, even with all the flooding that’s going on,” he explained. “That’s something that hasn’t been worked on in over fifty years.” Dealing with the water at its source—and finding somewhere for it to go—has been a primary concern for town chairperson Todd Peterson, who says the water at fault stems from three different sources in the area. Krug says that a main goal will be to determine what blockages are impeding flow for Dead Horse Creek, and what can be done to improve that.

