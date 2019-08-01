Rep. Krug says Adams County issues disaster declaration for Big Flats

Rep. Scott Krug says he has received the disaster declaration for Big Flats in Adams County.

As NewsChannel 7 first reported Tuesday, state lawmakers, officials, and local authorities attended a crowded town meeting in Big Flats Monday evening to address the town’s ongoing flooding problem. Officials tell NewsChannel 7 that about 250 people were in attendance, and agencies represented included the DOT, DNR and Adams County, as well as a UW climatologist.

Kevin Trickle, whose family has had a home in Big Flats since 1976, said he’s been running two sump pumps night and day for two years, and has reworked a lot of his property to deal with the water problem.

Town board chair Todd Peterson said there’s a lot of pieces to the problem. Water in the town comes from three different sources depending on where in the town it is, and each of those sources needs different solutions--some are plagued with obstruction, while others need improved ditches.

Krug said moving forward they’re asking the town to work with engineers to start developing projects that they think would make the biggest impact to improve the problem.

“For example, if there's some dredging, things need to be done, the local government would know best where to start looking for places for that. So we can advocate for those FEMA dollars and get them back to the town to do projects that they think are the best ones to do,’ Rep. Krug explained by phone Thursday.

Krug said he excited about the communication and how something is started to get done.

