Rep. Duffy and wife Rachel sit down with Sunrise 7 to discuss future

In the wake of Republican representative Sean Duffy's resignation announced on Monday, Duffy and his wife Rachel Campos-Duffy sat down with Sunrise 7 Tuesday morning to discuss the congressman's future.

Duffy cited the upcoming delivery of his ninth child as the reason for his departure, telling NewsChannel 7 the baby will most likely require open heart surgery upon delivery.

"More than likely in the first two to 6 months of life, we'll have to do open-heart surgery to repair a couple holes that are in the heart," Duffy noted.

"It's an honor of a lifetime to serve, you know, central, northern, western Wisconsin. I can't believe I've had this opportunity and people put this faith in me. But you always have to balance, you know, the love of politics and service with family."

Rachel said she's doing well with the transition, and noted that scheduling issues are an ongoing topic of discussion for many congressional families.

In regards to the future of the 7th Congressional District in Wisconsin, Duffy believes it will remain Republican.

"I feel pretty good that Republicans will keep this seat. I think what will be interesting is who gets into the primaries on both sides, and I'm sure you could have five or six Republicans and five or six Democrats. But again, I think this seat will stay red and Republican...so I feel pretty good about that." Duffy said.

First elected in 2010 to represent the 7th Congressional District, Duffy has won re-election three times in an area that consistently and solidly votes red, beating his last three Democratic opponents by at least 20 percentage points each time. Duffy was the former Ashland County District Attorney at the time of his election, and replaced longtime congressman, Dave Obey. Since Duffy's resignation, the Cook Political Report has shifted Congressional District 7 from Solid Republican to Likely Republican.