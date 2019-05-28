Renovations set for Door County landmark

The Range Light System in Door County features a white light, in the upper house, and a red light in the lower. Boaters line up the two beams, and follow the path safely into the harbor. It's a 150-year-old system that operates to this day.

The Range Lights are also getting a $450,000 upgrade. A restoration campaign kicked off three years ago.

"We've been steadily raising funds and then making the improvements as the funds have come in. And we're hoping to wrap up those initiatives in 2019, to have it fully restored in 2020," says Drew Richmond, The Ridges Sanctuary Development and Marketing Director.

The Ridges Sanctuary manages the Baileys Harbor Range Lights, and will celebrate 150 years on June 7.