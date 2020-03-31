Rennes Health & Rehab Center in Rhinelander resident tests positive for COVID-19

Rennes Health & Rehab Center in Rhinelander is confirming a male resident has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a news release, the test was administered at the hospital on March 27 and we received notification of test results March 29.

This patient is currently in off-site isolation.

According to a news release, the resident exhibited rapid onset of respiratory symptoms and was transferred to the hospital for evaluation.

The facility has been in contact with the resident’s family and the Oneida County Public Health Department.

"We continue to follow the recommendations of the Oneida County Public Health Department, the CDC, and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services," Rennes Group spokeswoman, Vikki Baumler.

She explained protecting our residents and staff continues to be our highest priority, all Rennes Group facilities have been and will continue to follow daily precautionary procedures, which includes the following:

• Facility lockdown continues with visitors restrictions implemented March 13 to only essential visitors, defined as necessary medical care and end-of-life situations

• All staff, residents and essential visitors complete a daily screening, which includes questions regarding recent travel based on current CDC recommendations, respiratory symptoms and a temperature reading

• Essential visitors to complete hand hygiene and wearing of masks • New admissions are currently suspended in Rhinelander

• All staff are wearing eye protection and masks • Increased monitoring for respiratory symptoms and measuring vital signs for residents

• Reinforcement of enhanced cleaning protocols

• All units are under quarantine with limited staff access • Any resident who must leave their room wears a mask for protection

All staff are wearing personal protective equipment including gowns, masks, gloves and eye protection, as indicated. We will continue to follow current recommendations from the CDC, DHS and the Oneida County Public Health Department.