Remembering a hero: Joe Duskey

Joe Duskey is a Wisconsin war hero, killed in action in 1945 in the mountains of Italy during World War II. On Friday, over 70 years after his death, a group of Wausau graduates joined together to honor their hero, one final time.

Ronald Hoffman and his brother, Richard, founded the Joe Duskey Club at the then Wausau High School, to honor Duskey and his sacrifice.

“Joe Duskey was a war hero,” said Ronald. “His name was quite well known, and we decided we wanted to honor him, and that was how we got his name.”

Ronald said he and his brother got permission from the late Duskey’s parents to use their son’s name, and once they had the money, the group purchased jackets with “The Joe Duskey Club” stitched on the back.

“We were known as the Duskeys,” said Richard. “His name needed to be honored, and we were the people to do that.”

Throughout high school, the group partnered with their high school to sponsor civic events and dances. Once high school was over, the group parted ways, with the special bond of the club keeping them all together.

“A lot of us, after we graduated, never came back to Wausau,” said Ronald. “To see the display, with the memorabilia that was his, and of course all of us growing up during the war, seeing the uniform, the skis; to see it now, 70 years later, it’s a thrill.”

Six members of the group met for what Richard thinks will be the final time, admiring the display that honors the 10th Mountain Division that Duskey was a part of, reminiscing on old times, and recreating a picture they took in high school, Duskey jacket and all.

“We are representatives of remembering Joe Duskey,” said Richard. “We will fade, the name Joe Duskey never should fade, ever.”