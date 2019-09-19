Remains found of woman missing fro 13 years

A 13 year old Missouri cold case may be coming to a close. Columbia Police recovered a woman's body from a landfill, after searching the area for days.

The search was carried out after Keith Comfort, the ex-husband of Megan Shultz, turned himself into Wisconsin police. Comfort admitted to police that he murdered Shultz and threw her body in a dumpster in 2006. He then later reported her missing.

Police say it will take some time to officially confirm the body is Shultz. They are currently waiting for DNA test results to positively identify the body. However, Shultz's mother says the body had clothing and jewelry that belonged Megan.

Right now Keith Comfort is in jail facing a second degree murder charge.