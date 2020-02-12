Remaining test result for coronavirus in Wisconsin is negative

The remaining test under investigation for a possible coronavirus infection in Wisconsin has returned as negative.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced the results on Wednesday. Fifteen Wisconsinites were tested for the virus, and only one case was confirmed.

On Monday, health officials were still awaiting results from one pending test.

The patient who was a confirmed case of the coronavirus is still isolated at home in Dane County, and does not need to be hospitalized at this time.

According to requirements from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), confirmed patients need to be isolated for 14 days.

DHS officials said on Monday that 14 days for the confirmed patient in Dane County will expire this Wednesday. However, officials could not confirm that the patient could leave their house then.