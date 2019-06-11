Remaining Shopko stores to close June 23

Shopko will close its remaining stores by June 23.

Documents filed in March in U.S. Bankruptcy Court state Shopko was unable to find a buyer for its "go-forward business."

The Ashwaubenon-based retailer sold its pharmacy service to Kroeger.

Shopko locations in central Wisconsin include: Rothschild, Marshfield, Wisconsin Rapids, Adams, Eagle River, Neillsville, Park Falls, Stanley, Tomahawk, Wautoma, and Wausau.

Shopko was founded in Green Bay in 1962. The company has stores in 24 states.

