Religious pilgrimages abroad impacted by coronavirus

The coronavirus or COVID-19 is putting some very important trips in jeopardy for local travelers.

Video taken in March 2019 captures millions of Muslims around the Kaaba in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia. The men and women traveled from around the world to take part in a pilgrimage trip know as Umrah.

"Muslims from Malaysia, Muslims from Egypt, Muslims from America, Muslims from South Africa," said Shahed Taher of De Pere.

The number of religious pilgrims in Mecca is much lower right now.

The Saudi government has stopped granting travel visas temporarily in an effort to stop the spread of coronavirus.

"The Muslims are from the whole world, so there is a lot of outbreaks and countries that the Muslims come from, so I think it's very hard," said Taher.

The suspension creates questions about the major pilgrimage scheduled to start at the end of July known as Hajj.

"They do medical checks, and they do vaccinations before you have the visa for the Hajj," said Taher.

The five-day journey is one of the five pillars in the Islamic faith. It draws up to three million Muslims from around the world together each year to talk, share meals, and sleep in close quarters.

With no medications or vaccine against coronavirus, Taher expects some travel restrictions for pilgrims coming from countries with active outbreaks; however, with the added precautions, she does not expect the event to be cancelled completely.

Action 2 News spoke to a Green Bay man planning to go on Hajj this July. Despite coronavirus concerns, he hopes to do the pilgrimage as planned.