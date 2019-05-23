Relative found of Marathon Co. Purple Heart WWII veteran

We're now one step closer to reuniting a World War II veteran's Purple Heart with his family. As we first reported Wednesday, a veteran in California shipped a Purple Heart to the Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs.

With limited information, what was known was the name of the WWII veteran; George J. Rick, and that he was from Marathon County. One of Rick's family members saw the story on NewsChannel 7 Wednesday night, and reached out to us Thursday morning.

He gave us enough information to track down George's nephew, who we were able to connect with in Schofield.

"My wife came home and was talking to me about it. I said, 'That just can't be right that that's going to come back to--he's my uncle. You know I mean, there's gotta be more people in the world than just that it relates to me," said Thomas Rick, George's nephew.

Our story also inspired Don Litzer, with help from the Marathon County Historical Society, to uncover George's entire family tree.

"When I saw this, I kind of took this on as a challenge. My dad's a veteran, he has a Purple Heart and I know how much that means to him, and I felt that it was really important to be able to match that Purple Heart to someone who would appreciate it," said Litzer, who is the former Assistant Director of the T.B. Scott Free Library.

"Just totally amazed. My dad had talked a little bit about his brother, that he was in the Army during WWII, but I mean I never had the opportunity to meet him," said Thomas.

Thomas had never learned much about his father's brother, George.

"Years ago, when I was pretty young, I'd say 10 to 12 years old, my dad had told me he had a brother by the name of George, and that he was in the army. Basically, that's all I knew. I'd never met him. I think it's quite amazing that they can go back that many years and find the heritage behind the purple heart, and where he was from," said Thomas. "He looks a lot like my dad, you can tell that they were brothers. Just by looking at him. As close as they look like, in his uniform, it looks like it could possibly even be my dad."

Thomas' dad, William, died years ago, but now Thomas will be able to continue learning about his family, and his uncle who served during WWII.

"He died at 53 also, so he was pretty young when he had died and he had died of cancer," said Thomas. "Yeah it sure is amazing, I'll tell ya."

"It's really gratifying to be able to connect people with their family, with their heritage, with their roots and remind everybody that we are a nation of immigrants and we all started from somewhere," said Litzer.

We've reached out to the Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs that has George's Purple Heart, but unfortunately, have not yet been able to reach anyone.